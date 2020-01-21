Weber Shandwick launches A-Hub tech platform

NEW YORK: A year after assembling former physicists, hedge fund researchers and rocket scientists in a newly created division, Weber Shandwick has launched its own proprietary technology platform, A-Hub.

Capable of ingesting billions of data points from thousands of sources, such as print, online, social media, search, display and streaming platforms, A-Hub allows analysts to develop custom models to not only uncover insights but also predict outcomes, according to the firm.

Brian Buchwald, head of Global Intelligence at Weber Shandwick, is overseeing the platform.

A-Hub is housed within Global Intelligence, a division Weber Shandwick launched last year that is comprised of more than 100 data scientists, analysts and engineers, the Interpublic Group agency said in a statement.

It "uniquely incorporates" earned and social media data along with proprietary client and paid media data, allowing the firm to design programs better aligned with client goals.

Global Intelligence provides services for reputation benchmarking, brand positioning, journey mapping, audience segmentation and influencer identification, among others.

Last year, Weber Shandwick also launched Q, which helps to streamline a brand’s social customer service operation. It rolled out Mediaco Publish, a CMS for brand publishing, in 2014, according to its statement.