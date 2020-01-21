Muck Rack launches 'Google Trends for PR pros'

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has released a research tool known as Muck Rack Trends, which allows users to measure their company’s performance against that of competitors and compare article search terms.

The tool provides metrics for the number of articles published over a period of time, the top media outlets and journalists covering a term and share of voice, said cofounder and CEO Gregory Galant.

"Muck Rack Trends are like Google Trends in that they’re instant, giving users an immediate way to get insights into how terms compare to each other and which way they’re trending," he said.

The feature also streamlines Muck Rack’s coverage report and coverage-comparison process. Previously, users could build a coverage report from its article search interface or by setting up terms in advance of coverage, Galant explained.

"If they wanted to compare that data against anything additional, they’d have to create a second coverage report, then run a coverage comparison," Galant said of the more "involved" process. "Now in seconds with Muck Rack Trends, users can see graphs comparing multiple terms."

While Google Trends provides data about what people are searching for, it doesn’t paint a full picture of what is getting the most press, Galant argued. Google Trends also doesn’t offer the exact number of times for which a term is searched, measuring terms on a relative scale of one to 100. On the other hand, Muck Rack Trends shows how many articles mention a term over a set period of time.