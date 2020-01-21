BCW hires Carol Watson to lead North America diversity and inclusion

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Carol Watson as EVP, leading inclusion and diversity in North America.

Watson started in the role on Monday, reporting to Chris Foster, president of North America.

She was previously senior director of global advisory and consulting for the organization Diversity Best Practices, advising mid- to large-size member organizations about diversity programs and cultural change. Watson was also founder and CEO of talent acquisition and retention consultancy Tangerine Watson.

WPP agency BCW’s revenue grew 3% in 2018 to $711 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. Revenue for WPP’s PR division, which includes BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Finsbury, Buchanan and other shops, fell 0.9% in Q3 2019.