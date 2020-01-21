Memo adds readership counts

NEW YORK: Memo has added readership counts to its platform, giving PR pros another way to demonstrate their impact.

The platform is a marketplace through which PR professionals can access publisher data. Its clients include FleishmanHillard, MSL and Lippe Taylor. In those agencies’ beta tests with Memo, they received data from The Wall Street Journal, USAToday, CNN.com and other media outlets.

More than 2,000 publishers are on the Memo platform, according to founder and CEO Eddie Kim, who said it’s difficult to give a precise number of media outlets because the company is adding partners.

Memo’s select premier publisher partners also provide engagement data, such as page views, engaged time, geolocation and referral sources on individual articles. Premier partners, which disclose readership counts, number in the hundreds.

Memo’s clientele is comprised of brands and agencies, but is "actually seeing a much faster adoption rate with brands," Kim said, adding that he expects brands to be a majority in the future.

Kim said via email that Memo is "definitely planning a proper fundraise in the near future."

"Many firms have already reached out to us," he added. "We’ve told everyone that once we are ready to start a formal process, we’ll reach back out to them."

Memo is also hiring for a product lead and building customer success, sales and data science teams.

Kim founded the company with the goal of enabling earned media to have metrics as sophisticated as those used with paid media. Previously, he helped to guide SimpleReach, a sponsored content analytics provider, through an acquisition by advertising platform Nativo when he served as SimpleReach’s chairman and CEO.