eBay hires UK head of corporate comms from Gumtree

Campbell (pictured) joins eBay on 27 January after three and a half years at Gumtree, which is a subdiariary of eBay and part of the eBay Classifieds Group (eCG) globally.

In a statement announcing his new role, eBay said Campbell had "helped to build the profile and reputation of the business, and rebut misperceptions of the brand, by building proactive consumer and corporate campaigns".

Campbell previously worked agency-side at Teneo Blue Rubicon and Golin, and in other organisations including Newsworks and BBC Worldwide.

eBay UK comms director Sarah Heaney said: "Fergus has an excellent track record in delivering impactful and credible integrated campaigns and I’m looking forward to working with him as we elevate eBay’s narrative amongst key stakeholder groups. Our focus for 2020 is to promote and protect the reputation of eBay as a trusted marketplace and simultaneously shine a light on the opportunity available to the 300,000 SMBs who trade on the eBay platform."

Campbell said: "While I am very proud of the work delivered with the internal team and external agency partners over the years at Gumtree – which started with setting up a full comms function delivering proactively and reactively on corporate, consumer and public affairs workstreams, and which more recently has delivered some award-winning and lasting campaigns across topics as diverse as cyber security, audience behaviour change and the circular economy – it is a thrill to be joining eBay and Sarah’s incredibly talented team.

"eBay has a special place in the hearts and minds of millions of consumers and businesses alike, and the opportunity to help show how eBay is the lifeblood for so many business sellers and ‘UK Plc’ is a highly attractive one. I cannot wait to play my part in telling the story of eBay in 2020 and beyond, and look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Campbell's role was previously held by Alex Reilly prior to her maternity leave.

Last year Laura Wilkinson-Rea, eBay head of consumer PR in the UK and Ireland, left the online marketplace to join Three. eBay is currently recruiting for a senior consumer PR manager and a corporate responsibility manager.