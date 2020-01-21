ADT, Univision alum Mónica Talán to lead comms for AT&T's Vrio

DALLAS: AT&T subsidiary Vrio has hired Mónica Talán as head of communications.

Talán joined Vrio, the holding company for DirecTV Latin America, DirecTV Go and Sky Brasil, last month. In the newly created role, she is reporting to Vrio CEO Melissa Arnoldi and working closely with Larry Solomon, chief communications officer of AT&T.

Talán is leading internal and external communications, working with DirecTV Latin America and Sky Brasil’s teams and overseeing eight staffers.

"It is an exciting opportunity focusing on Latin America, technology and media," Talán said via email.

Talán joined Vrio one year after home alarm company ADT hired her as VP of communications.

"The VP of communications role is open, and ADT is looking for an experienced, visionary communications leader to tell our brand story," company communications director Paul Wiseman said via email.

In mid-2016, Talán joined education startup PreK12 Plaza, now known as Genius Plaza, as chief mission officer and worked there until October 2017, when she started her own consultancy called JaubertTalan, working with startups and consumer brands.

Before joining PreK12 Plaza, Talán worked at Univision Communications for eight years, developing and managing its PR, including internal communications, with a team focused on b-to-b and entertainment PR. Previously, she spent more than 10 years at FleishmanHillard.

In 2016, Talán was inducted into the inaugural PRWeek Hall of Femme. A year earlier, she won In-House PR Professional of the Year at the PRWeek Awards U.S.

Vrio provides digital entertainment services in South America, with more than 13 million subscribers in 11 countries and more than 10,000 employees in the region. The company began operations in 1996, according to its website.

In February 2018, AT&T filed confidentially for an IPO for Vrio, but withdrew the planned floatation that April just hours before the stock was about to start trading. AT&T told outlets that the decision to withdraw Vrio’s IPO was made based on market conditions.