Lippe Taylor hires Samsung vet Manvir Kalsi as insights and planning SVP

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has hired Samsung Electronics America alum Manvir Kalsi as SVP of insights and planning.

Kalsi started in the role last Thursday and reports to chief integration officer Lori Rubinson. He has four direct reports.

Kalsi replaces Naimul Huq, who left Lippe Taylor to become director of data and analytics at Precision Strategies.

Kalsi said he was attracted to what he described as Lippe Taylor’s unique approach to integrating analytics in its work. He hopes to improve on that work by focusing on data visualizations that can sometimes uncover new insights in measurements, as well as data that clients are already familiar with.

"The right visualizations can unify [data] insights and present them in a comprehensive fashion," Kalsi said.

He also aims to help clients connect unrelated existing analytics measurements in new ways.

"One of the terms that gets used a lot and that I’m not too fond of is ‘big data’," Kalsi said. "I prefer to talk about data harmonization and I am looking for ways to unify seemingly disparate data sets."

Between 2007 and 2017, Kalsi worked for Samsung. Most recently, he was Samsung Electronics America’s head of consumer and market insights, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Samsung did not immediately comment on Kalsi’s move.

Since leaving Samsung, Kalsi has been running his own consultancy.