Onclusive launches sentiment analysis product

BURLINGAME, CA: Onclusive has released its Global Sentiment Analysis product.

The feature crawls and analyzes press coverage in 104 languages and breaks down the tone and sentiment about a brand, according to Sean O’Neal, president of Onclusive, adding that it greatly expands the number of languages supported by Onclusive.

Global Sentiment Analysis represents the next generation of machine-based algorithms that measure sentiment, O’Neal said. He contended that unlike competitors, Onclusive powers its platform with proprietary technology developed within its own walls, referring to its work in natural language processing and AI.

Measuring sentiment isn’t a new concept, but it’s difficult to scale when the work is being done by a team of humans, O’Neal said, making it cost inefficient and inconsistent. "It’s one of the trickiest things to get right because of how subjective it is," he said.

Communications technology companies have developed algorithms for these problems, making sentiment analysis "more consistent," but clients would spot stories they felt were mischaracterized, O’Neal said.

Global Sentiment Analysis would improve on the accuracy of past technology, O’Neal said. Onclusive tested the product’s accuracy by having three groups analyze the sentiment of hundreds of articles. One group consisted of humans, another was a best-in-class competitor and the third was Global Sentiment Analysis.

"We can say with a high degree of confidence that the interpretation [provided by] the new Global Sentiment Analysis was more accurate, [consistent] and more in-line with the expectations of the panel providing analysis," O’Neal said.

Cofounder and chief architect Patrick Liang led the six-month development process of Global Sentiment Analysis through the second half of last year, O’Neal said.

Onclusive rebranded from AirPR after acquiring Ozmotik last April.