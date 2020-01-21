Weber Shandwick seeks London ECD as James Nester moves to Germany

Nester, who has served as ECD of UK and EMEA since mid-2015, has moved to take on the additional role of Weber Shandwick Germany ECD, while "maintaining oversight of EMEA creative work".

Helen Bennett, managing director of Weber Shandwick London, said: "James will continue to work on UK clients and partner our impressive creative leadership team in the UK – including ECDs David Schneider and David Levin (both of That Lot) – to evolve our data-informed, earned-first creative approach."

PRWeek understands Weber Shandwick has been actively looking for a London-based ECD for several months.

Recently, the agency has shaken up its London leadership team, with UK and Ireland chief executive Rachel Friend departing, Helen Bennett leading its London office and Heather Blundell leading in Manchester.

The move stunned the industry, but not Weber insiders, who explain there were several factors leading up to the restructure.

Nester remains a specialism lead in Weber Shandwick's EMEA leadership team.

