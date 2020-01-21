Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

What we’re keeping an eye on this week: The World Economic Forum. Held in Davos, Switzerland, the meeting runs from January 21-24, with the theme "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

President Donald Trump spoke at Davos Tuesday morning, as the Senate prepares to open an impeachment trial against him. He called the trial a long-running "hoax" after landing in Davos. Trump’s speech focused on his administration's policies for helping create a historic unemployment level and taking a new proactive stance toward trade. He also said recent trade agreements will represent a new model for the 21st Century that is based on fairness and reciprocity. At Davos, Trump is expected to meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih; Imran Khan, the President of Pakistan; Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission; Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region and Simonetta Sommaruga, the President of the Swiss Confederation. Last year, Trump canceled his trip to Davos due to the government shutdown.

Greta Thunberg scolded Davos elites. The Swedish climate activist said on a panel Tuesday morning that climate is now a "hot topic because of young people pushing" but "nothing has been done [because] global emissions of carbon have not been reduced." The teen called on the global community to dramatically reduce carbon emissions over the next decade.

It’s time for brands to hold their tongues on (some) hot-button topics. The PRWeek/Morning Consult Consumer Purpose Survey, shared at Davos, found that 53% of respondents said brands should avoid getting involved in political or cultural issues. Fewer than half of those surveyed, 44%, said they care about the stances of brands from which they purchase products. Check out other highlights from the study here.

Edelman’s 2020 Trust Barometer was also unveiled at the World Economic Forum. Trust in both society’s institutions and capitalism is strained despite strong economic performance, according to Edelman’s 2020 Trust Barometer. The study found that 56% of the global population said "capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world." PRWeek has all the details on the study. And here’s a highlight from the Trust Barometer panel this morning from PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, who is on the ground in Davos. Be sure to say "hi" to him, if you are there!