Vauxhall Motors searching for product PR agency

PRWeek understands the account will focus on the car company’s UK business. The product PR brief focuses on the motoring press, in comparison to the lifestyle brief, which targets non-motoring press.

A spokesman for Vauxhall Motors said: "We are evaluating but no one has been appointed so far."

In February last year, Vauxhall Motors appointed 33Seconds to become its fully integrated consumer PR and social media marketing agency with a lifestyle-focused brief.

The agency had taken over consumer PR duties from Kaper, which won the account in 2015.

PRWeek understands the product PR brief has no impact on the lifestyle PR and social brief held by 33Seconds.