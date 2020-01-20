Watch: Lewis Hamilton races drones in Vodafone 5G campaign

The first two films in the #5Gamechanger campaign, created by global socially-led creative agency We Are Social, shows the six-time Formula One World Champion trying his hand at flying drones alongside some of the UK’s top drone racing stars, and having a go at the latest in mixed reality gaming.

A third film, currently under wraps, will be released in March or April. Each film highlights the benefits of the technology to life by telling stories of how the power of 5G will impact areas of interest for Hamilton.

All three films will be released across Vodafone UK’s YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and will be supported by a paid media strategy, managed by Vodafone UK.

Jordan Stone, head of social media and content, Vodafone UK, said: "The real benefits of 5G will be realised beyond our phones and what we can imagine today. Our challenge was to create content that starts to explain this to our consumers. Lewis’s true passion for gaming and racing made mixed reality gaming and drone racing the obvious starting point to tell this story."

"The potential of 5G isn’t always easy to relate to - we hope that with this campaign, we’ve helped Vodafone tell a compelling story when it comes to the future of wireless technology," added Rhiain Morgan, associate editorial director, We Are Social.