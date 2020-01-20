Luxury resorts appoint Dubai PR agency

Dubai-based agency Brazen PR has won the retained account for both Meydan Hotels and luxury Dubai resort Bab Al Shams (pictured).

Brazen, currently MEPRA and PRCA MENA’s Small Agency of the Year, has been tasked to support the communication for both the F&B outlets at both the hospitality outlets.

In 2019, Brazen’s work for Meydan and Bab Al Shams was recognised and shortlisted in the 2019 Awards MEPRA for ‘Best Use of Limited Budget’.

Louise Jacobson, Brazen managing partner, said: "It’s fantastic to represent Meydan Hotels and Hospitality; both hotels have exciting F&B offerings which we are excited to take to the next level.

"The Meydan Hotel and Bab Al Shams offer different experiences, and are truly five-star, iconic destinations in the region and we’re excited to continue and build upon our already successful partnership."

