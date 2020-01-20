Ride-hailing app Bolt launches comms agency review

Bolt, which was previously known as Taxify, is one of the leading European transportation platforms and provides ride-hailing and scooter-sharing services.

The business, which launched in London last year, is seeking an agency to help raise awareness among consumers and boost its corporate profile. The agency currently works with comms agency Tancredi.

Bolt Northern and Western Europe PR manager Nicholas Beaver told PRWeek: "I'm looking for an agency to handle UK consumer and corporate PR on a retained basis. The main objective is to help build brand awareness, primarily among consumers, to ensure the growth we saw since our London launch in June 2019 continues into 2020 and beyond.

"Equally, it's undoubtedly a fast-moving industry, which we want to be at the forefront of from a corporate standpoint. We're the fair, reliable, responsible player in the market – as a result, I'm looking for an agency that can help Bolt be a little louder and prouder this year."

PRWeek understands the process is at a 'chemistry' stage. Ingenuity London is helping Bolt find an agency partner.

Bolt, founded by Markus Villig in 2013, has more than one million drivers in 35 countries on its books.

It has entered the UK market at an interesting time. In November, the world’s biggest ride-hailing app, Uber, lost its licence to operate in London, after authorities concerned about customer safety investigated and found what TfL described as "a pattern of failures". Uber is allowed to continue to operate while its appeal against the decision is in progress.