MEPRA gears up for board elections as organisation's strategy focuses on youth

They include Majid Al Futtaim’s CCO, Tracy Faulkner; DIFC’s senior vice president and official spokesperson; Peyman Al Awadh, EWEC’s head of corporate communications Taryam Alsubahi; HSBC’s head of Communications, Nick Edwards and Sadara Chemical Company’s Yasser Mohamed Zaki.

MEPRA’s operations are structured through two bodies. The executive board is operational in focus and works closely with MEPRA‘s executive staff to implement initiatives throughout the year.

This board is the decision-making body of the Association.

The MEPRA strategy board serves as an advisory body to the executive board and will help identify and shape the strategy for MEPRA moving forward, particularly around our major initiatives and events.

MEPRA members are invited to attend the 2020 MEPRA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 January to meet this year’s nominees for the strategy board and executive board.

Members will be asked to vote by secret ballot for members to stand on the MEPRA strategy board for the next two years. Executive board nominees will be voted for by the strategy board and results will be announced during the event.

During the AGM, MEPRA chair, Jonty Summers (main image) and treasurer Mazen Nahawi will also deliver a presentation on the association’s success in 2019 and talk through the 2020 strategy and activity plan for the year ahead, which includes new events in regional markets; the return of MEPRA socials; the introduction of a Youth Shadow Board and more events targeted at young communicators; plus support for improved procurement practices and a series of workshops in partnership with the UK Government Communications Services.

Summers said: "2020 is going to be another busy year for MEPRA, with more programmes and events than ever before, expanding further into regional markets and increasing engagement with our young communicators. It’s great to see new faces from both agency and corporate organisations getting involved.

"With a larger board representing the industry we can be sure we are meeting the needs of our professionals as we drive key initiatives to help shape the communications industry in our region."

To check out all the 2020 MEPRA Board nominees, visit www.mepra.org/events/2020agm

