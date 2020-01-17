Just briefly: People moves and account wins

People moves

AUSTIN

Digital marketer and brand strategist Tim Weinheimer has been named president of TexHahn Digital.

LINCOLN, NEB

Advertising, marketing and communications agency Swanson Russell announced that Brent Schott has been named president. CEO Dave Hansen has moved into the role of chairman.

LOS ANGELES

NVE Experience Agency has hired Brian Rubin as VP of communications, promoted Sarah Zimmerman to VP of production and promoted Lauren Kehoe to VP of creative services.

Steve Ritea has been named UCLA’s first chief media and executive communications officer.

The Hispanic Public Relations Association-Los Angeles Chapter announced today its 2020 executive leadership team with Stephen Chavez remaining president; Cynthia Zavala, vice president/president-elect; Elia Verduzco, treasurer; and Emily Reza, secretary.

MIAMI

Global communications and public affairs consultancy LLYC has added three new partners: Mariano Vila, general manager of LLYC in Argentina; Ana Folgueira, executive director of Creative Studio; and David Gonzalez Natal, senior director of consumer engagement.

SAN DIEGO

Jack in the Box announced that Adrienne Ingoldt, currently vice president of marketing communications, has been named chief brand and experience officer.

WASHINGTON, DC

Kaylin Trychon has been named a VP at bipartisan public affairs and PR firm ROKK Solutions. Trychon previously worked for Raytheon.

Account wins

CHICAGO

The Zeno Group has hired former director of media relations at Fox News Channel Katie Cwayna as SVP of media strategy.

HARRISBURG

Mercury has hired Andrea Mead as an SVP. Mead served under President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania governor Edward Rendell, and was chief of staff to Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf.

LAKE COMO, ITALY

Italy’s Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni (on Lake Como) has chosen Diffusion as PR AOR in the U.S. and U.K.

LOS ANGELES

Core Digital Media, a digital media and marketing company, has selected Diffusion as its North American public relations agency of record for its latest digital media product, WalletJoy.

BlueGreen Water Technologies has hired The Pollack PR Marketing Group to raise awareness for the company.

SALT LAKE CITY

PR and digital marketing agency The Vox Agency has been hired by sign company YESCO. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, YESCO designed and built the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.

SANTA ANA, CALIF

Private market equity investment platform company Mercatus has hired PR firm Global Results Communications.

SEATTLE

PR agency KemperLesnik has been hired by The Circuit of the Northwest, a new racing experience and private club located on the Olympic Peninsula, for public relations, social media, marketing and branding services.

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

FTI Consulting has hired Thyago Mathias as a senior director and Adriana Prado as a director in the strategic communications segment. Both will be based in São Paulo, Brazil.

WASHINGTON, DC

American Humane has hired Laura Sheehan, as director of national communications.

In other news

ANNAPOLIS

Weiss PR has changed its name to Pugh & Tiller PR and moved its headquarters from Baltimore to Annapolis. Weiss PR’s president Ray Weiss turned over leadership of the firm to cofounder Jessica Tiller and Matthew Pugh.

DETROIT

Lambert & Co. acquired Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations & Corporate Communications.

NEW YORK

Marino has launched a start-up accelerator focused on cannabis entrepreneurs. The program is geared towards socially responsible cannabis entrepreneurs and focuses on business development, with a concentration on media strategy, storytelling and brand marketing.