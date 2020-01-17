Megxit analysis: Markle in five times more negative newspaper stories than Middleton

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, appeared in negative news stories 21,100 times in 29,000 tabloid and broadsheet articles, according to analysis of 2019 press coverage by Brandwatch.

During the same period the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, appeared in 4,300 negative news stories from 14,000 articles.

This means that 72 per cent of the press coverage about Markle is negative, compared to 31 per cent for Middleton.

The same analysis found broadsheets and tabloids apply a similar sentiment in their respective coverage of both Royals.

On social media, 15 per cent of the conversation surrounding the Duchess of Cambridge is positive, while 13 per cent is negative.

For the Duchess of Sussex only 13 per cent of her mentions are positive, compared to 18 per cent negative, although she was mentioned far more – in 1.2 million posts, compared to 450,000 mentioning Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently cited negative press coverage when they announced that they would be stepping down from senior royal duties and ditching the 'Royal Rota'.

Their decision to 'Megxit' has been widely attacked by the tabloid press over the past week, while PR professionals questioned the wisdom of the couple's new media strategy.