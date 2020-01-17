Blurred hires telco comms veteran Matt Peacock to head consulting arm

Peacock has been hired to provide specialist counsel to clients on ESG (environment, social, governance), risk, sustainability, social purpose and corporate transparency. He will also advise clients on corporate and financial communications strategy.

Peacock will also oversee Blurred’s Consulting Cohort, a group of specialists and experts in fields ranging from climate change impact and human rights risk mitigation to sector-specific crisis management strategy and M&A/activist defence financial communications.

Peacock joins Blurred after a 20-year career in senior leadership roles at some of the world's largest multinational corporations.

He spent seven years as group director of corporate affairs of Vodafone Group, where he established its global corporate human rights and transparency programmes.

At Vodafone, he also set up the group’s global sustainable business framework, aligning it with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was a founding influence behind the Blueprint for Better Business social purpose movement.

Peacock’s experience in driving sustainable business agendas aligns with Blurred’s commitment to work with organisations that are making an active contribution to at least one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Blurred founder and CEO Nik Govier said: "From when we first met at the end of 2018, it was simply a question of 'when' and not 'if'. Matt has deeply relevant experience from his years in some of the most demanding and complex roles in the global communications industry. He is also strongly aligned with our values and purpose."

"In this blurred world - where the best corporate work should be deeply creative and the best creative work should help build corporate reputation - Matt is an ideal partner."

A telco, tech veteran

Prior to his time at Vodafone, Peacock served as communications director at BG Group, Ofcom, AOL and led the UK communications strategy to support the launch of the UK's first commercial 3G mobile network at Three.

The PRWeek Power Book regular is regarded a veteran of the telecoms and tech industries, with a career spanning dial-up internet, the dotcom boom, the establishment of the UK communications regulator Ofcom (where he was a founding member of the leadership team) and the launch of 3G, 4G and 5G mobile services and the ‘Internet of Things’. Earlier in his career he was a reporter on BBC Radio.

"The best business leaders look at risks and opportunities holistically, seeking the perspectives of multiple professional functions to get to the right answer," Peacock said.

"Sadly, in my experience, much of the consultancy world has struggled to keep pace, with insufficient expertise to shape broader outcomes beyond a specialist or niche contribution. Blurred has been designed from the outset to break away from that model. It is the most interesting and innovative advisory business I've come across for years."