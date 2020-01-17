Budweiser appoints UK legal and corporate affairs director

Budweiser has appointed Timiko Cranwell as director of legal and corporate affairs for its UK operations.

She will be responsible for driving the business' public affairs, external communications and legal strategy in the UK.

Cranwell joins from Global Travel Retail at Pernod Ricard, where she was head of legal and public affairs, implementing international compliance programmes, digital transformation and data privacy.

She has more than two decades of experience working within multinational corporations, including Viacom, MBI International & Partners and mining multinational BHP Billiton, as well as several law firms, including Linklaters and Eversheds Agile.

Commenting on her new role, Cranwell said: "I am thrilled to join a talented and motivated team who support my ambition for Budweiser Brewing Group to be an industry leader in legal and corporate affairs."

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I is the trading name of AB InBev UK. With headquarters in central London, it employs more than 1,000 people at three breweries – in Magor, South Wales; Samlesbury, Lancashire; and Enfield, North London.

The brands it distributes in the UK include Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, and local brews Bass and Boddingtons.