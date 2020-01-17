Legoland Windsor Resort picks retained PR agency

The appointment expands Stripe Communications' relationship with Merlin Entertainments. The agency is the retained PR and social agency across Merlin's London attractions, which include Madame Tussauds London and the London Eye.

The scope of the Legoland Windsor Resort work includes national and regional press-office management, brand campaigns, news hijacking, seasonal event publicity, and supporting new developments within the resort.

Stripe Communications London managing director Chris Stevenson said: "The Legoland Windsor Resort is an iconic family destination and the vision for the business, driven by an ambitious team, is an irresistible prospect for us – to work in partnership with them to deliver outstanding work together in 2020 and beyond."

Legoland Windsor Resort head of PR Lauren Walton said: "We were really impressed with the energy and ideas from the Stripe Communications team and the exceptional results they've achieved for our sister attractions within Merlin Entertainments. It's an exciting year ahead for Legoland Windsor and we're delighted to have Stripe as part of the team."

Stripe Communications, which has offices in London and Edinburgh, works with clients including Rank Group, Hammerson, Hollywood Bowl, Battersea Power Station, John Lewis, Irn-Bru, Royal Bank of Scotland and Scottish Power.

It is the agency behind a recent Madame Tussauds London stunt in which waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were removed from the royal display following their announcement that they planned to step back from senior royal duties.