Unity wins six-figure brief with high-end Italian ceramics firm

Iris Ceramica, which has showrooms in a number of countries, has appointed Unity for a "purpose-led, six-figure campaign" focusing on thought leadership, events, brand launches and partnerships over the coming year.

The manufacturer, which launched in 1961 and currently offers a range of more than 50 collections, places a particular emphasis on its sustainable credentials, with what it calls a "zero-impact" production process.

Unity's appointment follows its work in launching Iris Ceramica’s latest showroom in London's Old Street, measuring 600m2. For the launch, Unity commissioned chefs to create dishes based on some of the UK's leading architecture and design companies.

The launch followed the opening of showrooms in Berlin and New York.

Iris Ceramica Group CEO Federica Minozzi said: "We are very proud of the work we've already achieved in collaboration with Unity. A lot of effort went into our first UK showroom launch to ensure it represented our core values of beauty, innovation and sustainability. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and inspiring London's design community."

Gerry Hopkinson, CEO and founder of Unity, said: "From the moment we were approached by Iris Ceramica Group, we knew we had a meeting of minds. Our shared passion for sustainability, design and innovation, coupled with a belief in the importance of purpose-led campaigning and collaboration, has meant that we have already been able to do some fantastic work together. We can’t wait to introduce this incredible company to the UK."

In October last year, London-based Unity announced it had promoted head of consulting Samantha Losey to the new role of managing partner, as the agency moves to a "hybrid consultancy model" away from its primarily consumer PR origins.



