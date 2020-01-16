Data sought for PRWeek US Agency Business Report 2020

Added 9 hours ago

PRWeek's biggest annual review of the agency sector is underway and PR firms are invited to submit their U.S., Global and Americas information.

News
Photo credit: Getty images
Photo credit: Getty images

PRWeek U.S. has sent out the call for revenue, headcount and other data for the annual U.S., global and Americas agency rankings.

Emails containing the questionnaire have been sent to agencies this week, asking for revenue, headcount and other information

If your agency operates in the U.K., globally and the Americas and has not received the form, please email abr@prweek.com and we will send it to you.

Agencies that want to be included in the PRWeek U.K. Top 150 agency rankings or the Continental Europe/Middle East tables should contact john.harrington@haymarket.com

Click here to view the PRWeek U.S. Agency Business Report 2019.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters