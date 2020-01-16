Facebook launches new Twitter account...but why?

Twitter users did not welcome the account with open arms.

Facebook has a Twitter account, and now it has another one focused on the Facebook app.

The social network launched the Twitter account last September, but only started tweeting from it on Wednesday.

The first tweet from @Facebookapp’s said, "Hello Twitter! We’re the Facebook app from @Facebook. Just like @messenger, @instagram, @WhatsApp, and @Oculus. Hi fam!"

Facebook followed up by explaining that they know it’s confusing that the Facebook app has a Twitter account.

"It’s kind of like if @Netflix got a @Hulu account," the brand tweeted.

Other Facebook-owned Twitter handles such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Oculus replied, warmly welcoming @Facebookapp onto Twitter.

It could have something to do with Facebook rolling out its corporate branding in November, complete with a warm logo to differentiate it from Facebook, the platform.

Twitter World, however, did not welcome the new account with open arms this week. Some thought the whole thing was cringe-worthy and others suggested the same person is manning all of the accounts and basically just talking to themself.

The internet’s reaction contrasted with a similar social media stunt that Disney performed in August, when Disney-owned Twitter handles interacted with each other to celebrate Disney+. Consumer sentiment, in that case, was positive.

Just goes to show that what works for one brand doesn’t always equate to success for another.

