Facebook launches new Twitter account...but why?

Facebook has a Twitter account, and now it has another one focused on the Facebook app.

The social network launched the Twitter account last September, but only started tweeting from it on Wednesday.

The first tweet from @Facebookapp’s said, "Hello Twitter! We’re the Facebook app from @Facebook. Just like @messenger, @instagram, @WhatsApp, and @Oculus. Hi fam!"

Facebook followed up by explaining that they know it’s confusing that the Facebook app has a Twitter account.

"It’s kind of like if @Netflix got a @Hulu account," the brand tweeted.

The Facebook app has a Twitter account?? We know, it's confusing. It's kind of like if @netflix got a @hulu account. — Facebook app (@facebookapp) January 15, 2020

Other Facebook-owned Twitter handles such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Oculus replied, warmly welcoming @Facebookapp onto Twitter.

Well hello there, @facebookapp! Welcome to the family. If you need anything, you know how to get ahold of us #Messenger ?? — Messenger (@messenger) January 15, 2020

@facebookapp, look behind you. Jk, let us know if you need showing around. — Oculus (@oculus) January 15, 2020

It could have something to do with Facebook rolling out its corporate branding in November, complete with a warm logo to differentiate it from Facebook, the platform.

Twitter World, however, did not welcome the new account with open arms this week. Some thought the whole thing was cringe-worthy and others suggested the same person is manning all of the accounts and basically just talking to themself.

Who is in charge of marketing? I’d like to file a cringe complaint — Jesse Zhou (@_jezhou) January 16, 2020

You guys are just replying to yourselves lol — Catch The Wave?? (@wavymaxine) January 15, 2020

I’m embarrassed for them pic.twitter.com/VBPdgnKKTJ — Nick D ?? (@ndimichino) January 16, 2020

Aside from the uncomfortable nature of this copy — The fact that "the facebook app" has a twitter account is not what’s confusing (like if Netflix had a Hulu account) but WHY DOES "FACEBOOK APP" need an account if Facebook already has one? — iinventory (@DigitalTay) January 16, 2020

The internet’s reaction contrasted with a similar social media stunt that Disney performed in August, when Disney-owned Twitter handles interacted with each other to celebrate Disney+. Consumer sentiment, in that case, was positive.

Just goes to show that what works for one brand doesn’t always equate to success for another.