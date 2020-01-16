Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

"Your mom." Thanks to those two words, the state of New Jersey’s official Twitter account, @NJGov, has attracted 100,000 followers in just the past month. The account, which is the most-popular state handle on Twitter, is run by digital director of the New Jersey governor's office Pearl Gabel and digital assistant Megan Coyne. The Jersey girls told PRWeek how they figured out how to identify the state’s brand and express that through the voice of the account.

In related news, are New Jerseyans about to get free cream cheese? @NJGov made headlines on Wednesday, which was also National Bagel Day, after tweeting that New Jersey is the "bagel capital of the world." In response, Philadelphia Cream Cheese tweeted at the state account that it was sending over cream cheese to celebrate. The brand’s tweet was interpreted by Twitter users as not just an offer to @NJGov’s digital team, but to everyone in New Jersey. "If you don't give everyone in NJ free cream cheese, your marketing team sucks," tweeted @RicardoHarvin.

Pinteresting news. Pinterest has promoted Erin Maslan to lead both its newly combined ads and product communications teams. Maslan, who was previously head of ads communications, will continue to report to Christine Schirmer, Pinterest’s global head of communications. PRWeek has all the details on the new structure.

"I think you called me a liar on national TV." That’s what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said to Sen. Bernie Sanders after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate ended. "You know, let's not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion," Sanders replied, to which Warren responded, "Anytime." Until CNN released the audio on Wednesday night, viewers were left wondering what was said when cameras caught Warren refusing Sanders’ handshake. Things have been awkward between the two candidates over the last few days after reports that Sanders told Warren in a December 2018 conversation he disagreed with her that a woman could win the White House. Sanders has denied the claim. A coalition of progressive groups moved Thursday to de-escalate tensions between the two candidates’ supporters.

Romaine lettuce is safe to eat again. An E.coli outbreak linked to romaine from Salinas, California, infected 167 people in 27 states between September and December 2019. The FDA said its investigation into the source of the outbreak is continuing, and it plans to conduct another "in-depth, root-cause investigation" to explain how contamination occurred.