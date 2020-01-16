Battenhall appoints new UK MD amid leadership shake up

Bennett was previously director of international and has been at the agency for six years. She has assumed overall responsibility for the agency’s UK office in London.

Bennett described the journey from five-person start-up to where the agency is now as "transformational".

"I think it has mirrored some pretty fundamental changes for the PR industry as a whole, too. Building a supportive and positive culture, along with encouraging curiosity among our staff, has been our driving force," she said.

Battenhall has also appointed Phil Sheard as director of product and innovation in a newly-created role overseeing the agency’s focus on technology and IP.

Sheard has been with the company for the past four years, where he has overseen the development of a range of core Battenhall technologies and digital client service offerings.

"Battenhall was founded with innovation at its heart, and my role is to drive and champion that spirit as our growth continues," he said.

Bennett and Sheard will report to Battenhall founder Drew Benvie, who takes on the role of global CEO.

"Steph and Phil have been instrumental in our growth as an agency and their appointment as core members of our senior leadership team will help us to both scale and innovate at a new level," said Benvie.