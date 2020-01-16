Loyal FCO press officer rewarded with MBE

The news was revealed in the recently published Diplomatic Service and Overseas New Year 2020 Honours List.

Crole was the sole comms professional to receive an honour.

She has worked at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for more than 17 years, starting out in 2002 as programme planner, London correspondents unit.

Since 2004 she has been press officer for international media, based in the FCO's media office.

Prior to entering government comms almost 20 years ago, Crole spent more than 14 years at the Foreign Press Association in London, where she was head of secretariat.

She told PRWeek: "I am thrilled and honoured to have been awarded an MBE for my work in the Foreign Office Media Office engaging with international media."

Crole added: "The FCO Media Office plays a critical role in shaping how the UK is perceived internationally, making sure our message is heard. I have been very fortunate to be part of a fantastic team."

Sir Simon McDonald, head of the Diplomatic Service, paid tribute to Crole and others who received honours.

"I congratulate everyone receiving an honour and thank them for their hard work and years of service," he said.

"Britain's impact around the world depends on exceptional people like those recognised in this year's Queen's New Year Honours. We are grateful for their outstanding contribution."







