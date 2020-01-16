Google poaches Microsoft public affairs specialist

The company has not announced the appointment, but Morrison-Bell recently confirmed it in social-media posts, in which he said: "I'm heading back to Google to work on the UK gov affairs and public policy team, starting next week! I've a feeling 2020 is going to be a busy year…"

Morrison-Bell started in his new post last week. One of his first tasks has been to help with this week's launch of an £800,000 grassroots fund – jointly funded by the Mayor of London and Google – to counter violent extremism and hate crime.

Organisations can apply for grants of up to £50,000 from the Shared Endeavour Fund, which will be run in partnership with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

Commenting on the fund’s launch, Morrison-Bell tweeted: "Grassroots organisations are best placed to offer the antidote to the poison of hate."

Morrison-Bell spent the past two years working as a government affairs manager at Microsoft.

Prior to this he worked at trade body techUK, initially as public affairs manager, before being promoted to head of public affairs.

He previously worked as a consultant at Open Road, and before that at Lexington Communications.

Morrison-Bell's latest role marks a return to his first employer. He spent four-and-a-half years at Google, as an online media specialist and account manager, after graduating from Trinity College Dublin with a degree in philosophy and English. He also has an MA in international relations from University College Dublin.





