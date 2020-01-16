CI Group acquires B2B and consumer PR agency

Clareville was established thirty years ago by John Starr and Val Mumby and specialises in consumer PR for the parenting and home sectors with clients including Baby Bjorn and Green People (Organic Babies).

In B2B, the agency focuses on business travel, meetings and events, including with clients like IMEX Exhibitions, German Convention Bureau, and Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau. It is based in London with staff also in North America, Germany and the Middle East.

The merger takes the CI Group closer to its target of £20m in annual turnover and £5m gross margin by the end of 2020.

Clareville follows the eacquisition of data analytics consultancy Pearl Analytics and digital marketing specialists CI Diginut.

The company now has six agencies, including Corporate Innovations, which specialises in experiential, live events and reward programmes, Roundtable, which provides digital strategy and brand development, and Ellipsis, a design and creative agency.

John Starr, co-founder and managing director of Clareville, said: "For quite a while we’ve been wanting to offer a wider range of services to the market by partnering with a bigger organisation with compatible but not competing skills.

"After working together with the CI Group agencies on projects on an informal basis for several months, we’ve formalised the arrangement and become part of the group."

David Watt, CEO of the CI Group, added:"It’s an exciting addition but not, I expect, the last. We continue to search for talent, skills and expertise that will further enhance the capabilities of the Group and extend the range of solutions that we can provide our clients."