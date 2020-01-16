Bluestripe Group appoints Patrick Herridge as chairman

Bluestripe Group has named former MWWPR UK MD and chair Patrick Herridge as its chairman.

Herridge left MWWPR a year ago and previously founded Parys Communications, which was sold to MWW in 2015.

Bluestripe Group is a B2B communications, content and media business that specialises in serving media, tech and advertising clients.

It was co-founded by managing director Andy Oakes, previously MD and head of content of The Drum; Justin Pearse, a founder and MD of The Drum's branded content arm, Drum Studios, and former MD of Digiday’s content studio, Custom; and Lydia Oakes, a former head of marketing at iProspect UK with more than 20 years in B2B PR.

Herridge said the traditional B2B PR agency model "as we know it is dead".

The entire media value chain has shifted over the past few years, making it necessary to reinvent communications, he argued.

"Bluestripe has developed a unique model that brings together a truly professional editorial content business, high-quality media properties and a cutting-edge PR and communications business under one roof."

Bluestripe comprises three divisions: Bluestripe Communications (a content and comms agency), Bluestripe Media (a publishing and events business) and Bluestripe Content Studio (a creative content workshop).

"The cohabitation of these three businesses creates unique and powerful synergies for clients, letting them reach their audiences with integrated campaigns operating through traditional media relations, sponsored content and events, and rich digital and traditional media channels," Herridge added.

Oakes said: "Over the past three years we've built Bluestripe into an emergent player in the media, advertising and technology communications marketplace, and we've brought Patrick on board to help us take the next step.

"Our model is unique and disruptive and our job now is to take this proven approach to a wider set of potential clients to demonstrate its value."