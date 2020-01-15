Pinterest picks Erin Maslan to lead ad, product comms

SAN FRANCISCO: Pinterest has promoted Erin Maslan to lead both its newly combined ads and product communications teams.

Maslan, who was previously head of ads communications, will continue to report to Christine Schirmer, Pinterest’s global head of communications.

Malorie Lucich will continue to serve as head of product communications, reporting to Maslan. Lucich previously reported to Schirmer. Elizabeth Luke, who joined Pinterest this month from Twitter, was appointed to lead ads communications, also reporting to Maslan.

Pinterest unified its ads, pinner (aka consumer) and product comms teams under Maslan this month to form one ads and product comms team.

Pinterest’s goal in introducing the new structure is to have fewer managers. Maslan will do more full-time management to focus on team and skill development, career planning and ensuring there’s more alignment on big moments, according to a source familiar with the situation.

"Pinterest is an environment for people looking to plan and create the lives that they love," said Luke, who is based in New York. "It’s a unique opportunity for advertisers. With Pinterest recently having gone public, there’s a lot of opportunity to continue to grow that. So I am excited to take on that challenge."

Pinterest began working with DiGennaro Communications for ads PR last October.

In Q3, Pinterest’s revenue grew 47% year-over-year to $280 million on global monthly active user growth of 28% to 322 million. It posted a net loss of $125 million.