Avra Goldstone Lorrimer to lead H+K New York

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has named Avra Goldstone Lorrimer as EVP, leading its New York office.

She is reporting to Richard Millar, the WPP agency’s global president in charge of U.S. operations. Lorrimer started in the newly created role this week.

H+K previously did not have an EVP leading its New York office, which has about 50 staffers. The New York office has not had an official leader for more than a decade, an agency spokesperson said. MDs in New York worked collaboratively and reported to the chief executive.

Amid a string of senior hires at H+K, many of which are located in New York, Millar wanted Lorrimer to lead the office to drive growth and address the mix of capabilities there, according to an agency spokesperson.

Millar, who was appointed to lead U.S. operations when the agency streamlined its leadership structure last September, has not yet relocated from the U.K. but plans to, an agency spokesperson said. AnnaMaria DeSalva was named H+K’s CEO last May.

Before taking the helm of H+K New York, Lorrimer was MD of the consumer packaged goods team in H+K London. She was replaced by Orla Moran, who was an executive director for Golin in London, managing its work with Unilever and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Last July, H+K hired Daniel Holmes, former creative director for Jack Morton Worldwide in London, for the same role in its New York office. He also moved to New York for the newly created job.

H+K’s revenue grew 3% in 2018 to about $400 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. In October, WPP reported that like-for-like revenue in its PR division, which includes H+K, BCW, Finsbury and Buchanan, fell 0.9%.