Edelman hires former SoFi comms leader Jim Prosser

SAN FRANCISCO: Edelman has hired former SoFi comms leader Jim Prosser as MD of corporate affairs and advisory services for its U.S. Western region.

Prosser is set to start in the newly created position, based in San Francisco, on Monday. He will report to Jim O’Leary, chair of corporate affairs and advisory services. Prosser will lead more than 100 corporate affairs staffers and work with senior Edelman employees in the San Francisco Bay area, Pacific Northwest and Southern California to advise C-level clients.

Edelman had been informally courting Prosser for some time, he said, but serious discussions about the job began in late November.

"It’s a great combination of getting to do very high-level work combined with my desire to get my hands dirty and get into the doing of things," Prosser said. "When I was talking to [O’Leary], that was an area of emphasis for him, and it matched my desires. You see a lot of folks going into roles that have big titles but they actually don’t do a lot of work. A hallmark of my career is that I’ve always put the doing of the work first."

In addition to leading communications and public policy for online personal finance company SoFi, Prosser has held positions at Twitter and Google and, prior to joining Edelman, ran his own consultancy.

Rachel Rosenzweig, director of communications at SoFi, said she took over Prosser’s duties. Asked for comment on his move to Edelman, she shared the statement SoFi issued when he left last year: "We wish him much success and thank him for all his contributions."

Prosser’s hire is the second senior appointment announced by Edelman this week. On Monday, the firm said it has brought on Pfizer’s Kirsty Graham as CEO of its global public affairs practice, a newly created role leading what global CEO Richard Edelman called "a stand-alone firm."

Edelman posted a revenue drop of 1% in 2018 to $888.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.