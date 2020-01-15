Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The most-talked-about moment of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate actually took place after the event, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to refuse a handshake from Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders denied that he told Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. Take a look at the photo evidence, via Business Insider, and decide for yourself if it was a handshake snub. Here’s how the Warren and Sanders camps are spinning it. As for the actual debate, the conventional wisdom says it was a win for former Vice President Joe Biden as Warren and Sanders sparred with each other instead of him.

Mike Bloomberg wasn’t on the debate stage, but his social media team was clearly trying to win over Weird Twitter with images of the former New York City mayor’s face on a meatball and odd jokes about letting animals loose on the debate stage. The Bloomberg campaign clarified that its account was not hacked. "Should I be worried about this?" Bloomberg tweeted from his own account.

The House of Representatives is set to vote today to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and to announce the impeachment managers who will make the case against Trump in a Senate trial. Here’s the latest news to drop in the Ukraine scandal.

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora in the latest shoe to drop in baseball’s cheating scandal. Attention has turned to the New York Mets and whether the club will dismiss new manager Carlos Beltran, who has been implicated in the scandal from his time with the Houston Astros.

The return of cofounder and CEO Steph Korey to Away means the departure of Erin Grau, VP of people and culture, who is planning to step down in a matter of weeks. Grau also oversaw internal communications and recruiting for Away, according to Recode.