Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020: entry deadline nears

The 'early bird' entry deadline is Thursday (16 January) and the final deadline is 30 January.

Brand Film Awards EMEA will showcase the region's most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films - from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on 29 April at the Courthouse Hotel in London's Shoreditch. Winners will also be invited to present at the Winners Showcase event on 19 May at the Regent Street Cinema.

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres:

Business

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and reputation management

Public affairs

Consumer

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Music and entertainment

Sport

Social

Not-for-profit/giving back

Sustainability

Branded Content and Entertainment

Brand documentary

Branded programme

Funniest film

Most emotional film

Viral

Craft

Animated

Behind the scenes

Best director

Best performance

Best post-production

Best screenplay

Best use of 360 or virtual reality

Foreign language

People & Agencies

Brand of the year

Creative agency of the year

PR agency of the year

Production company of the year

The shortlist will be announced on 26 February following an online judging process. All films debuting during the 2019 calendar year are eligible.

