Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020: entry deadline nears

The 'early bird' entry deadline is Thursday (16 January) and the final deadline is 30 January.
Brand Film Awards EMEA will showcase the region's most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films - from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.
There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres:
Business
- B2B
- Corporate
- Internal
- Issues and reputation management
- Public affairs
Consumer
- Consumer goods
- Healthcare
- Music and entertainment
- Sport
Social
- Not-for-profit/giving back
- Sustainability
Branded Content and Entertainment
- Brand documentary
- Branded programme
- Funniest film
- Most emotional film
- Viral
Craft
- Animated
- Behind the scenes
- Best director
- Best performance
- Best post-production
- Best screenplay
- Best use of 360 or virtual reality
- Foreign language
People & Agencies
- Brand of the year
- Creative agency of the year
- PR agency of the year
- Production company of the year
The shortlist will be announced on 26 February following an online judging process. All films debuting during the 2019 calendar year are eligible.
