PRWeek UK Top 150 and Europe, Middle East rankings: ensure your agency is included

PRWeek UK will soon be asking for data for the UK Top 150 Consultancies table and the individual UK sector tables.

For the first time, the UK team will also be collecting revenue and headcount data for separate rankings tables for the Continental Europe and Middle East regions. Previously this data was gathered as part of the global Agency Business Report, coordinated from the US.

Emails containing the questionnaire will be sent to agencies in the UK, Continental Europe and the Middle East later this month. The questionnaire asks for revenue, headcount and other pieces of information relating to these regions only.

UK agencies are advised to submit their figures even if they think they won't make the Top 150. This is because they could be included in the sector tables and other articles about the UK agency landscape.

If your agency operates in the UK, Continental Europe and/or the Middle East and has not received the form by the end of January, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and we will send it to you.

If your agency did not submit figures for the UK, Continental Europe and/or the Middle East in 2019, and would like to be included this year, please email John with a contact email address.

If your agency was included in the UK, Continental Europe and/or the Middle East tables in 2019, you don't need to do anything in order to receive the questionnaire for 2020.

A separate questionnaire for the global Agency Business Report - which asks for revenue and other data both globally and in the US and the Americas - is also being sent to non-UK agencies imminently. Agencies do not need to fill out this questionnaire to be included in the UK Top 150 table or the Continental Europe/Middle East tables.

However, if they would like to be in the global agency ranking table, this questionnaire would need to be completed. For queries about this questionnaire, please email abr@prweek.com.

Click here to view coverage of the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2019.