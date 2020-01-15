Jobs website Indeed explores career success in celebrity podcast series

Added 24 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Author Emma Gannon will be joined by celebrity guests to discuss how setbacks can help you on the path to success in a new campaign and podcast series for global jobs site Indeed.

(L-R) Emma Gannon and Rachel Burden
The four-part series, called Some You Win, was created by Tin Man PR. Guests include Elle editor-in-chief Farrah Storr; SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox; broadcaster Rachel Burden; and rapper and poet Akala.

All will discuss their personal and professional wins and losses and explore how adversity can be turned into a positive experience. The aim is to inspire listeners to speak up about their trials and tribulations.

It follows research that found the average employee spends almost a month privately ruminating about a setback at work, and a quarter actively avoid talking to friends or family about their perceived failures.

Garreth Hayes, director of marketing at Indeed, said: "We wanted to provide some inspiration for jobseekers by sharing the stories of people who have been successful, to show that none of them found it easy or straightforward. As a brand we are firmly on the side of the jobseeker and this is part of a series of activities in 2020 that will demonstrate this."

The brand originally appointed Tin Man in March 2019.

The agency's founder, Mandy Sharp, said: "This campaign is designed to build brand love and a deeper emotional engagement with jobseekers – enabling them to recognise that the trials and tribulations of working life are all part of a bigger story of career success."

