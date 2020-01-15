Jobs website Indeed explores career success in celebrity podcast series

The four-part series, called Some You Win, was created by Tin Man PR. Guests include Elle editor-in-chief Farrah Storr; SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox; broadcaster Rachel Burden; and rapper and poet Akala.

All will discuss their personal and professional wins and losses and explore how adversity can be turned into a positive experience. The aim is to inspire listeners to speak up about their trials and tribulations.

It follows research that found the average employee spends almost a month privately ruminating about a setback at work, and a quarter actively avoid talking to friends or family about their perceived failures.

Garreth Hayes, director of marketing at Indeed, said: "We wanted to provide some inspiration for jobseekers by sharing the stories of people who have been successful, to show that none of them found it easy or straightforward. As a brand we are firmly on the side of the jobseeker and this is part of a series of activities in 2020 that will demonstrate this."

The brand originally appointed Tin Man in March 2019.

The agency's founder, Mandy Sharp, said: "This campaign is designed to build brand love and a deeper emotional engagement with jobseekers – enabling them to recognise that the trials and tribulations of working life are all part of a bigger story of career success."