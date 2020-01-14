L'Oreal's Dermablend Professional names Boden first PR AOR

NEW YORK: L'Oreal brand Dermablend Professional has selected Boden as its first PR AOR.

Boden participated in an RFP process that started in late summer alongside a small number of agencies handpicked by the brand. Dermablend hired Boden in November and work started immediately.

Boden is responsible for media relations, executive positioning and thought leadership for the makeup line. The agency is also helping Dermablend communicate brand stories to consumers in both the general market and multicultural segments.

Natalie Boden, founder and president of the eponymous agency, added that her firm is helping with stakeholder engagement for the dermatology segment.

Dermablend handles social and digital media in-house, said Malena Higuera, GM of Dermablend Professional. The account’s budget information was not disclosed.

She said the brand is available for all skin types, tones and conditions, and its purpose is to help everyone feel comfortable in the skin they are in.

"We are working with Boden to demonstrate our philosophy," Higuera said. "We aren’t approaching this from a multicultural perspective; we are approaching it from an inclusive perspective. The American consumer is so diverse, so we are here to serve all those that we get to touch with this beautiful brand."

Janet Careaga, senior account supervisor at Boden, is leading a team of four on the account.

Higuera added that Boden is the brand’s first AOR. Previously, Dermablend worked with a few agencies, including CLY Communication and Alison Brod PR, she said.

Dermablend chose to hire a PR AOR because Boden "understands we are working at the speed of culture and really want to connect closely with the editorial space in a way that genuinely demonstrates our authentic interest and purpose to reach as many people as we can."