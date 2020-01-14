Uber laughs off 'Walking Buddy' option

Added 21 hours ago by Diana Bradley

It is only $7.50 to LaGuardia though.

Blog
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Taking an UberX or Pool home tonight? What about a Walking Buddy? The last option isn’t real, but a viral tweet had some Uber customers believing it is.

The tweet from @JReneex amassed 49,000 retweets and 183,000 likes since it was posted on Monday. It shows a screenshot of the Uber app with "Walking Buddy" as one way of getting to LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, for $7.50.

The "Walking Buddy" option is, of course, not real, but Uber is having fun with the rumor. The brand retweeted the viral sensation on Tuesday with the caption, "Gotta get those steps in."

Yet some people still think it’s a real offering from Uber and are open to the idea.

Others want to know how it would actually work.

And yet others are suggesting that the "Walking Buddy" job would be perfect for Joe Goldberg, the fictional character from Netflix series You. Spoiler: He is a serial killer.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters