Uber laughs off 'Walking Buddy' option

Taking an UberX or Pool home tonight? What about a Walking Buddy? The last option isn’t real, but a viral tweet had some Uber customers believing it is.

The tweet from @JReneex amassed 49,000 retweets and 183,000 likes since it was posted on Monday. It shows a screenshot of the Uber app with "Walking Buddy" as one way of getting to LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, for $7.50.

The "Walking Buddy" option is, of course, not real, but Uber is having fun with the rumor. The brand retweeted the viral sensation on Tuesday with the caption, "Gotta get those steps in."

Gotta get those steps in. ?? https://t.co/vMzBy4X9VP — Uber (@Uber) January 14, 2020

Yet some people still think it’s a real offering from Uber and are open to the idea.

That's actually not a bad idea. Say you're within walking distance of the store, but it's night and you don't want to go alone. Get you and Uber-brand Walking Buddy and (potentially) decrease your chances of getting mugged and/or killed. https://t.co/QMO38AWbIf — GUN_Vanguard (@GUN_Vanguard) January 14, 2020

Honestly, notttt the dumbest idea pic.twitter.com/SowXjmBHl8 — UVI (@UVIMUSIC) January 14, 2020

Others want to know how it would actually work.

But how is the walking buddy gonna get there ? ?? you gotta wait till he walks to you for y’all to walk together? — Mythaes Chung (@Mythaes) January 14, 2020

And yet others are suggesting that the "Walking Buddy" job would be perfect for Joe Goldberg, the fictional character from Netflix series You. Spoiler: He is a serial killer.