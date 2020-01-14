Wise PR merges with Zimmerman Strategic Communications

NEW YORK: Wise Public Relations has merged with Zimmerman Strategic Communications, the two agencies said on Wednesday.

Harrison Wise, founder and president of Wise Public Relations, declined to reveal specific financial information about the newly combined shop but said it will be a profitable seven-figure agency. Post-acquisition, the firm will compete in the cannabis, technology, sports, media, entertainment, fintech, crisis and consumer lifestyle spaces.

The Zimmerman brand will be dissolved as part of the deal. Robert Zimmerman, founder of the eponymous firm, will become global MD and chief of staff to Wise. Both Wise and Zimmerman said there will be no redundancies as a result of the deal.

The two agency leaders have been working together for at least a decade, and they started talking seriously about a deal last spring. The merger was finalized shortly before the end of last year.

"Part of the decision for me was that we had reached an inflection point in our agency’s growth," Wise said.

Along with his sports and entertainment experience, Zimmerman is bringing his client base to Wise, including FIA Formula E, the electric car version of Formula One.

Earlier in his career, Zimmerman was SVP of corporate communications, PR and public affairs for WWE. He has also worked with the House of Blues, Jay Leno, Bacardi, HGTV, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones and Martin Guitars, among others.

Zimmerman said his clients have asked about capabilities "that [Wise] already had baked in with his agency" and so a merger made more sense than building out those services himself.

Wise said the combination has "already resulted in potential new business. We’re in the midst of pitching something and down to being one of the finalists."

"Definitely from where my group was, we’ve increased our ability to be considered for opportunities that my firm wasn't being considered for a year ago," he added.