Maggie FitzPatrick to leave Exelon in June

WASHINGTON: Maggie FitzPatrick, chief corporate affairs officer at energy provider Exelon, is planning to exit the company in June.

FitzPatrick declined to share details about her next move, but said she is staying with the company through late spring to help successor Judy Rader with the transition.

"It was a difficult decision, but I feel great about it," FitzPatrick said. "I am pleased we are able to put someone who I mentored into the role."

Rader has worked at the company since August 2008. Exelon has not named a replacement for her as VP of generation communications.

FitzPatrick joined Exelon in August 2016, and has reported to William Von Hoene, EVP and chief strategy officer. She is in charge of corporate affairs, philanthropy, marketing, comms and customer engagement. Asked if Rader will take on all of her responsibilities, FitzPatrick said that she will not inherit the customer engagement area, which will be managed in the business lines.

FitzPatrick said that since she joined the company, her team has modernized its corporate affairs, data analytics and customer capabilities. "We also expanded the work of our foundation and built a highly diverse team that is best-in-class among other Fortune 100 companies," she said. "I feel we achieved all the major milestones I set out to achieve."

FitzPatrick said it was her decision to leave Exelon and added that she felt it was a good time to pivot.

"I started my career in public service, and my ambition has always been to round off my career in service of others," she said, when asked about her future plans.

Before joining Exelon, FitzPatrick was Johnson & Johnson’s chief communications officer for nearly three years. She has also led global communications at Cigna and was an EVP in the Washington, DC, office of APCO Worldwide.

FitzPatrick has been named to PRWeek’s Power List multiple times and in 2019 was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Femme.

Exelon does business in 48 states, DC and Canada and employs 33,400 people in the U.S. Its Q3 2019 revenue fell 5% to $8.93 billion, but it beat analysts estimates as it posted a profit of $772 million, up from $733 million in the prior year.