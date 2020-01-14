Heather McIntyre named brand comms head for Popeyes, Burger King

BOSTON: Dunkin’ veteran Heather McIntyre has been named head of brand communications for Burger King and Popeyes.

McIntyre started in the position this month. She is reporting to Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer for Popeyes and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International.

The role is new. McIntyre said there were previously separate heads of internal and external comms for the two brands.

"We are building out our team, but I will oversee communications for both brands," McIntyre told PRWeek.

For the past six years, McIntyre has worked for Dunkin’ Brands Group, which runs Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Most recently, she was PR and external comms lead for Baskin-Robbins, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dunkin’ Brands Group is actively recruiting candidates and plans to fill McIntyre’s position as soon as possible.

"[McIntyre] was an important part of our communications team and we appreciate the contributions she made during such transformative years for both Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins," said a Dunkin’ Brands Group representative. "We wish her success in her new role."

Earlier in her career, McIntyre was an account supervisor at MSL.

McIntyre is joining Restaurant Brands International as the company is seeking a global CMO and after its highly coveted chicken sandwiches made headlines for months with help from stunts by the brand.

Popeyes’ overall same-store sales grew by 9.7% during its fiscal Q3, and Burger King reported its strongest quarterly same-store sales growth since 2015, due to the Impossible Whopper launch in August, according to CNBC. Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons, reported fiscal Q3 net income of $351 million, up from $250 million a year earlier.

Editor's note: This story was updated with comment from Dunkin' Brands Group on January 14.