Exclusive: Freuds managing partner Ed Amory steps down

From mid-February, Amory will take on some consulting work before looking for another full-time role later in the year. PRWeek understands that Freuds has no plans to replace him, having bolstered its ranks in recent months.

A former political commentator for the Daily Mail, Amory is one of the highest-ranking executives at Freuds, and has been ranked one of the top 10 reputation managers in the UK by Spears.

He has provided strategic reputational advice and senior counsel to some of Freuds major clients in financial services, FMCG, media, energy, the public sector, pharma and more.

"I've had a wonderful eight years at Freuds, and I'd like to thank Matthew for trusting me to do some really exciting and innovative work. It feels like the right time to move on and find something that scares me again," Amory said.

"I'll be doing some consultancy for the next six months and spending some time with my children this summer before taking another full-time job."

Freuds chief executive Arlo Brady said Amory has been instumental in helping Freuds transform over the past decade.

He added: "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Ed for his significant work with Freuds. The business today is unrecognisable from the one that he joined the best part of a decade ago and he has helped to drive that transformation. We all wish him the very best for the future and whatever comes next."

Freuds has grown its senior leadership ranks in recent months, with the hires of Rhydian Bankes (ex-Porta CFO) as chief commercial officer and Sam Hodges (ex-Twitter, BBC and Netflix) as a partner, and Ed Lane Fox (a former Royal Private Secretary) as a director.

The agency has also hired Laura Round, who joined as an associate director this week. Round is a former special adviser to MP Penny Mordaunt when she was Secretary of State for Defence, Secretary of State for International Development and Minister for Women and Equalities.