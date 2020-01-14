Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Want to protect your company’s reputation? The top three factors to consider are the quality of a product or service, quality of employees and quality of customer service, according to a study by Weber Shandwick. Here are 20 other factors that affect corporate reputation.

Burger King and Wendy’s duked it out on Twitter last night. It all started when Burger King tweeted a picture of its mascot standing in front of a Wendy’s holding up a sign that said, "Roses are red, violets are blue, patties are round" – poking fun at the chain’s square burgers. Wendy’s, not one to be out-sassed on Twitter, retweeted the post with the comment, "Look who dropped by to see what Spicy Nuggets were supposed to taste like." Burger King then retorted with another picture of its mascot holding up a sign that said, "Don’t burn people just because you can’t flame-grill." Wendy’s called BK’s stunt a "very lame trap." It seems like the internet sided with Wendy’s: Its comeback got 53,000 likes, while Burger King’s original tweet received only 5,000 likes.

BlackRock’s CEO is warning the world’s biggest companies about climate change. Larry Fink, whose BlackRock has nearly $7 trillion in assets under management, said his company will put sustainability at the center of its investment approach, from portfolio construction to launching new investment products that screen fossil fuels. "Climate change has become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects," Fink wrote in his annual letter to corporate executives on Tuesday.

Fashion PR pioneer Ed Filipowski has died at age 58. The co-chairman and chief strategist of KCD, who died on Friday, worked with companies such as Gucci, Versace and Marc Jacobs. His firm organized fashion shows for Prada, turned store openings for Chanel into celebrity-fueled media bonanzas, and handled PR for John Galliano during his successful comeback at Maison Margiela, after he was fired from Dior for making anti-Semitic remarks. KCD also came to represent the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (The New York Times)

The PRWeek Global Awards 2020 jury is packed with top global comms execs. The judges represent a diverse range of companies from Bridgestone in Asia-Pacific to Pernod Ricard in the U.K. and U.S.-based Google. The seventh global awards gala is scheduled for May 19 in London. Hurry and get your submissions in! They are due this Thursday (though there will be an extended entry deadline until January 30).