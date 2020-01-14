Nissan appoints VP of comms for Asia and Oceania

Blanca Garcia (pictured above) has been hired as vice president, communications for Nissan in Asia and Oceania, effective January 15, 2020. She will be responsible for maximising Nissan’s presence across her assigned regions and driving internal comms strategies to support employee engagement.

Garcia was most recently in charge of Nissan’s comms in Latin America, and altogether has 25 years of experience in the industry across multiple continents. Previously, she has led internal comms at Nissan Europe and external comms at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Prior to joining Nissan in 2014, she was managing director of a market research company, managed a PR network that served a leading airline in 42 countries, and was a communications consultant for the European Union.

Her new role replaces the gap that Lavanya Wadgaonkar left when she was promoted to global head of corporate comms. Garcia will be based in Bangkok while Wadgaonkar is based in Japan. Garcia will report to Yutaka Sanada, Mitsubishi Corporation chairman and head of Nissan in Asia and Oceania.

