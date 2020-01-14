Beyond dance trends: TikTok on creating an environment of activism

Added 14 hours ago by Surekha Ragavan & Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok's head of marketing dishes out on content trends and common mistakes brands make on the platform.

Video

If 2019 was synonymous with the rise of TikTok, 2020 will surely see more brands learning to optimise their presence on the platform.

At the recent VidCon conference in Singapore, we catch up with Lionel Sim, senior director, global marketing, to chat about common mistakes brands make on the platform, why brands should embrace activist-driven content, and how publishers can leverage the tool.

A version of this story appeared on our sister site, Campaign

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia

