Exclusive: Johnnie Walker taps W Communications as Singapore agency

W Communications has won the Johnnie Walker account in Singapore, and the brief includes "insightful and creative campaigns, championing local tastemakers, and collaborating with brands shaping Singapore’s cultural scene".

W will be offering media and influencer relations, event support and conceptualisation, and strategic counsel. Work will span across the client’s entire whisky portfolio including Johnnie Walker Gold, Blue, Black and Red Label, as well as John Walker & Sons XR 21. The agency will also work alongside other Diageo clients in its portfolio, namely Singleton, Copper Dog, and Tanqueray.

Warren Johnson, CEO and founder of W Communications, said: "I’m incredibly excited to add Johnnie Walker to the brands we’ve won in the past year and I look forward to continued growth in 2020.

"2019 has been an incredible year for us in Singapore. What started out four years ago with a small team and a handful of clients is now the regional hub for a growing network in Asia."

The UK agency – which has been operating in Singapore for five years – also opened a wholly owned office in Kuala Lumpur in June last year. Existing clients include Red Bull, Pizza Hut and Diageo.

