Top global comms execs pack jury for PRWeek Global Awards 2020

LONDON: The jury for the PRWeek Global Awards 2020 is a powerhouse list of top communications executives from around the globe.

The judges represent a diverse range of companies from Bridgestone in Asia-Pacific to Pernod Ricard in the U.K. and U.S.-based Google.

This year’s roster includes industry heavyweights such as Google VP of global communications and public affairs Corey duBrowa; U.K.-based Warner Music Group VP of corporate communications Jo Bartlett; and Adidas SEAPAC VP of brand and e-commerce Amit Dasgupta. It also features agency leaders such as Wendy Lund of GCI Health and Hill+Knowlton Strategies MD in APAC Matthew Briant.

There are 32 categories open for nominations, including four gold – International Agency, Global Professional - In House, Global Professional - Agency and Global Agency. The Global Campaign of the Year is chosen by PRWeek and the chair of jury.

Sabia Schwarzer, colead at financial services giant Allianz Group, is the chair of the PRWeek Global Awards 2020. Schwarzer is global head of group communications and corporate responsibility of Allianz, where core businesses include insurance and asset management. She joined the Munich-headquartered German multinational in 1996.

"I am honored to be the chair for the 2020 PRWeek Global Awards," said Schwarzer. "I am looking forward to seeing creativity and talent at work. Behind the best campaigns there is usually a team with a strong vision to convey a message that goes beyond the obvious and connects with people on an emotional level."

The seventh global awards gala is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, in London. Submissions are due by Thursday, January 16, 2020, and there will be an extended entry deadline until January 30. Go here for more information about the entry process and tickets for the PRWeek Global Awards.