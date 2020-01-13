Brunswick hires Paul Ryan's former chief of staff

WASHINGTON: Brunswick Group has hired political veteran Jonathan Burks as a partner.

Burks, who started in the role on Monday, is reporting to the head of Brunswick’s Washington, DC, office, George Little.

Burks said he was hired to help Brunswick fortify its public affairs offering in Washington and extend the visibility of its strategic advisory business into the public affairs space.

Prior to Brunswick, Burks ran his own advisory firm, JWB Advisors, a business he started in May 2019 after serving as chief of staff to former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the last of several staff positions for prominent Republican politicians. Previously, Burks was a national security adviser for Ryan and budget policy adviser for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Ryan did not run for reelection in November 2018.

Burks has also held senior policy positions for the House Budget Committee, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Treasury. He was a White House staffer for four years under President George W. Bush.

Brunswick posted 7% growth last year to $273.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.