Exclusive: Virgin Group narrows shortlist for 50th anniversary brief

Added 31 minutes ago by Stephen Delahunty

Virgin Group has narrowed the field as it looks for an agency partner to help celebrate its half-century, PRWeek can reveal.

News
Sir Richard Branson founded the Virgin business 50 years ago
Sir Richard Branson founded the Virgin business 50 years ago

PRWeek understands pitches have taken place as the group seeks an agency partner to help with campaigns to mark its upcoming 50th anniversary.

A spokesperson for Virgin Group said: "We are currently in discussion with a couple of creative agencies (not specifically PR agencies), but no appointment has been made."

The multibillion-pound conglomerate, which has subsidiaries including Virgin Media, Virgin Care, and Virgin Holidays, began trading in 1970 when Sir Richard Branson launched a mail order business selling records by post.

The first Virgin Records shop opened a year later on Oxford St, London, and a recording studio opened doors a year after that.

In the 1980s, Virgin Airlines launched and the business moved into packaged holidays, before expanding into trains, heath and fitness, among other areas, in the following decades.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters