Exclusive: Virgin Group narrows shortlist for 50th anniversary brief

PRWeek understands pitches have taken place as the group seeks an agency partner to help with campaigns to mark its upcoming 50th anniversary.

A spokesperson for Virgin Group said: "We are currently in discussion with a couple of creative agencies (not specifically PR agencies), but no appointment has been made."

The multibillion-pound conglomerate, which has subsidiaries including Virgin Media, Virgin Care, and Virgin Holidays, began trading in 1970 when Sir Richard Branson launched a mail order business selling records by post.

The first Virgin Records shop opened a year later on Oxford St, London, and a recording studio opened doors a year after that.

In the 1980s, Virgin Airlines launched and the business moved into packaged holidays, before expanding into trains, heath and fitness, among other areas, in the following decades.