APCO acquires CSR shop Tembo Group

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has acquired New York-based CSR firm the Tembo Group.

Tembo will become a subdivision of APCO, rebranded as the Tembo Group, an APCO Worldwide Company.

Tembo founder and MD Denielle Sachs is taking on the title of senior director and global head of the newly rebranded organization, reporting to APCO founder and executive chairman Margery Kraus. Sachs will be based in APCO’s New York office. Tembo client director Elizabeth Duncan-Watt is serving as senior associate director, based in Atlanta. She is also reporting to Kraus.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not released.

APCO’s global revenue grew 4% in 2018 to $134.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.