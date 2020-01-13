APCO acquires CSR shop Tembo Group

Added 24 hours ago by Thomas Moore

Tembo will be rebranded as an APCO company.

News
APCO's Margery Kraus
APCO's Margery Kraus

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has acquired New York-based CSR firm the Tembo Group.

Tembo will become a subdivision of APCO, rebranded as the Tembo Group, an APCO Worldwide Company.

Tembo founder and MD Denielle Sachs is taking on the title of senior director and global head of the newly rebranded organization, reporting to APCO founder and executive chairman Margery Kraus. Sachs will be based in APCO’s New York office. Tembo client director Elizabeth Duncan-Watt is serving as senior associate director, based in Atlanta. She is also reporting to Kraus.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not released. 

APCO’s global revenue grew 4% in 2018 to $134.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters